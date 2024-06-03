Students successfully lobby to designate lollipop as official state candy of Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A new law was passed in Connecticut on Monday to officially designate lollipops as the state candy.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the official approval at Dwight Elementary School in Fairfield.

Students there lobbied lawmakers this year for the designation as part of a class assignment about lawmaking.

Lollipops were selected because the candy was invented by George Smith in New Haven back in 1908.

The legislation is Public Act 24-121.

