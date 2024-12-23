Subway stabbing that killed 1, injured another was in self defense, Queens district attorney finds

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A 69-year-old man who stabbed two men attempting to rob him on a subway train in Queens, killing one, appears to have been acting in self-defense and was not charged.
The man was sleeping on the Manhattan-bound No. 7 train when a group of men took his bags early Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in Woodside.
(Video in media player is from previous report)
He woke up and tried to get his bags back. During the struggle, the man pulled a knife and stabbed two of the men.
A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. A second man was slashed in the face and is being treated at the hospital.
The Queens District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the man. He is believed to have been acting in self-defense.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.