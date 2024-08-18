Suffolk County police officers' union endorse Donald Trump for president

Suffolk County's department is the first police organization to endorse the former president.

Suffolk County's department is the first police organization to endorse the former president.

Suffolk County's department is the first police organization to endorse the former president.

Suffolk County's department is the first police organization to endorse the former president.

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- The Suffolk County police officers' union officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

County Executive Ed Romaine and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined the organization in Jericho for the announcement on Saturday.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan accepted the endorsement on behalf of the former president.

Suffolk County is the first police organization in the state to back Trump.

ALSO READ | Funeral home searching for relatives of woman who died in nursing home in July

Toni Yates has the latest on the search for family of woman who died in nursing home.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.