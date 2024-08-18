Suffolk County police officers' union endorse Donald Trump for president

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- The Suffolk County police officers' union officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.
County Executive Ed Romaine and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined the organization in Jericho for the announcement on Saturday.
Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan accepted the endorsement on behalf of the former president.
Suffolk County is the first police organization in the state to back Trump.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.