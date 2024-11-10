3 people injured in Queens bus crash after MTA driver suffers medical episode while on duty

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people are injured after a bus crash occurred in Queens on Sunday morning.

Citizen App video shows the crash involving a Q32 bus just after 9:30 a.m. at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street.

According to the NYPD, the MTA driver suffered a medical episode while on duty, causing them to crash the bus into several parked cars.

First responders transported the victims to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

The FDNY says one of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The others suffered minor injuries.

