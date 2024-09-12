Surveillance video captures fatal hit-and-run crash in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.
The victim was crossing Ridge Boulevard in the crosswalk, west to east, when he was struck at Bay Ridge Avenue just after 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.
He was hit by a white SUV traveling northbound on Ridge Boulevard.
The victim was pushed into a parked car as the SUV kept going. Several parked cars were damaged.
He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Police were studying surveillance video of the fatal crash and used a drone as they pieced together what happened.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police.
