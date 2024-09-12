  • Watch Now
Surveillance video captures fatal hit-and-run crash in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, September 12, 2024 8:47AM
Surveillance released in fatal hit and run crash in Bay Ridge
Phil Taitt reports on the deadly crash from Brooklyn.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

The victim was crossing Ridge Boulevard in the crosswalk, west to east, when he was struck at Bay Ridge Avenue just after 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

He was hit by a white SUV traveling northbound on Ridge Boulevard.

The victim was pushed into a parked car as the SUV kept going. Several parked cars were damaged.

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police were studying surveillance video of the fatal crash and used a drone as they pieced together what happened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police.

