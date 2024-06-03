T20 Cricket World Cup impacts traffic around Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The first official matches of the T20 Cricket World Cup get underway on Long Island on Monday.
Officials say several streets around Eisenhower Park in East Meadow closed around 6:30 a.m. and should reopen after 6 p.m.
Hempstead Turnpike may be a good alternative to get around the area.
The first match is between Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.
Meanwhile, police will be taking extra safety precautions due to terror threats made against the match between India and Pakistan.
There will be metal detectors at the park entrance, and there's a strict no-bags policy and a no-fly zone.
