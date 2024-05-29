Disturbing flier about Cricket World Cup prompts NYPD terror warning for Nassau County event

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The upcoming cricket World Cup being held outside of New York City in Nassau County, along with associated events in NYC, could be viewed by extremists "as an attractive opportunity to perpetrate acts of violence or disruption," according to a new assessment by the NYPD Intel Bureau.

"Recent pro-ISIS propaganda which specifically referenced the upcoming India-Pakistan match at this major event, coupled with sustained official and supporter-generated propaganda highlighting large scale sports venues as priority targets, raises concerns and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance among public and private-sector security partners."

The NYPD bulletin, obtained by ABC News, references the March attack outside of Moscow along with a series of other incidents that underscore the current threat environment. It also mentioned a May 28 posting on a pro-ISIS channel pointing to "Nassau Stadium" and saying, "you wait for the matches...and we wait for you..."

The assessment was distributed to law enforcement throughout the region.

So far there is no evidence of any plot, but law enforcement is taking no chances.

