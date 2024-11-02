NYRR honors WABC's Art Moore with legacy award

Watch the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners honored WABC's Art Moore and running trailblazer Kathrine Switzer with its Legacy Award.
Moore was celebrated for championing the coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon on WABC's platforms since 2013.
He retired as Vice President of Programming after 53 years with WABC.
1974 women's marathon winner Switzer was recognized for her work as a long-time advocate for women in the sport of running.
