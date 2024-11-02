NYRR honors WABC's Art Moore with legacy award

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Saturday, November 2, 2024 4:03AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners honored WABC's Art Moore and running trailblazer Kathrine Switzer with its Legacy Award.

Moore was celebrated for championing the coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon on WABC's platforms since 2013.

He retired as Vice President of Programming after 53 years with WABC.

1974 women's marathon winner Switzer was recognized for her work as a long-time advocate for women in the sport of running.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3. Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with our pre-race show, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. Live coverage of the marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

