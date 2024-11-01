Woman overcomes atrial fibrillation diagnosis to run in first TCS NYC Marathon

Watch the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7

Mike Marza and Shirleen Allicot have details of one woman's inspiring story overcoming her atrial fibrillation diagnosis to run in her first TCS NYC Marathon.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jessie Malone's heart won't be in question when she lines up for the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon.

Malone, who is running in the event for the first time, had a very scary moment after going into atrial fibrillation just a year ago.

I was just biking back from my friend's house to my apartment, which is something I do all the time," recalled Malone. "And my watch flagged that my resting heart rate was over 160. So I kind of was just like, that's so bizarre. I've never seen anything like that before. So I got about 20 blocks further and then it started like blaring, you've gone into AFib."

Malone had an extremely rare and extremely irregular heartbeat. Doctors gave her medication designed to stop her heart completely.

"I was headed towards either having a stroke or cardiac arrest," she added.

Doctors at Mount Sinai told Eyewitness News it wasn't the first time they've seen a situation like Malone.

"We've seen a remarkable number of patients come in after they made a self-diagnosis of atrial fibrillation," doctors said. "About one-third of patients with atrial fibrillation have no symptoms, at least in the onset. So therefore, these devices (Apple Watches) have brought them to medical attention much earlier."

The frightening ordeal led Malone to change her ways, which included a 100-pound weight loss, focus on sleep and nutrition and running.

"It was all just kind of adding up and snowballing into what happened," Malone said. "I will never be in this position again if, if I have anything to do with it. So I just made a complete life all over change."

The life change has led Malone to the marathon exactly a year after being discharged from the hospital.

Malone will be running with the American Heart Association, New York City team to raise money and advocate for heart health.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3. Coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York begins with our pre-race show, Marathon Sunday, at 7:00 a.m. Live coverage of the marathon begins at 8:00 a.m. only on Channel 7 and ESPN2.

