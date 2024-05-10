'The Granola Bar' restaurant expands to 7th location, now on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two moms went from feeding their kids to feeding customers, and now they're opening their seventh restaurant location on the Upper West Side.

The Granola Bar is a one-stop shop for you to enjoy anything from breakfast to dinner.

"At our latest granola bar and all of our locations all day, we're open breakfast, lunch, and dinner," said Dana Noorily and Julie Mountain, the owners.

"I would say our transition from just having a retail granola company to opening restaurants was a happy accident," Noorily said. "It really resonated with people and even more so than the granola. And so the company really evolved from that moment to being a restaurant."

The company has five locations in Connecticut, a sixth in Rye, and now they're on the Upper West Side for the seventh.

One of their most popular items is their Crunchy Elvis Parfait.

"Okay, so the first one is our Crunchy Elvis, which has been on the menu since day one," Noorily said. "It's Greek yogurt, vanilla almond granola, and they are fresh made homemade, housemade. Almond butter, honey, and bananas. Yeah, yes. And then we have our Afternoon Delight Greek yogurt, chocolate chunks. Awesome. Vanilla Almond granola, very calm blueberry compote."

They also have their own take on Avocado toast with a lot of options.

"Crushed red pepper and we do a bacon and jalapeno sauce and Apple goat cheese, honey and you can get it with smoked salmon or an egg," she said.

If you are wondering what's for dinner, they have options for that, too.

"We have a breadth of options. So, we change our menu at four o'clock. So, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. reflects the role of our daytime menu. And then at 4 we start dinner," Mountain said.

Their Brussels are "addictive and delicious" on their starter menu. For drinks, they have a nitro cold brew out of a modern machine. "It's smooth and creamy and delicious," Mountain added.

"Dina loves our Turkish latte," Mountain said. "Yeah. That's also a signature that we launched with the original back in 2013. And it's still our most popular latte," Noorily said.

They didn't know if there was a need for their restaurant in New York City, but it turns out, they've been embraced with open arms.

"Years ago, people would come to the granola bar and say, you have to open in the city, you have to open the city, and we'd kind of snicker at one another like, what do they need us in the city for? That's why we opened this here because nothing like this existed. But it turns out, they do want to be in the city," Noorily said.

