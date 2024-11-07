Reforms made to Suffolk County Child Protection Services in aftermath of Thomas Valva case

The changes come after recommendations were made by a special grand jury that investigated Valva's death.

Suffolk CPS sees slew of changes in aftermath of Thomas Valva case

Suffolk CPS sees slew of changes in aftermath of Thomas Valva case The changes come after recommendations were made by a special grand jury that investigated Valva's death.

Suffolk CPS sees slew of changes in aftermath of Thomas Valva case The changes come after recommendations were made by a special grand jury that investigated Valva's death.

Suffolk CPS sees slew of changes in aftermath of Thomas Valva case The changes come after recommendations were made by a special grand jury that investigated Valva's death.

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County officials on Thursday announced key changes to its child protective services unit in the aftermath of Thomas Valva's case.

The changes come after recommendations from the special grand jury that investigated Valva's death. Valva, 8, froze to death after his father forced him to sleep in a freezing garage back in January 2020.

Officials acknowledged they heard from 27 witnesses over six months, which culminated in an exhausting report with several changes on how to protect children.

"We took significant and swift action to reform the Suffolk County Department of Social Services to ensure that our children who are in Child Protective Services are truly protected," said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine. "In addition to allocating funds to fill vacant positions, provide more efficient services, reform processes and ensure better training, we will continue to work with all levels of government to ensure proper procedures and oversight is in place so that another child does not suffer the same trauma and hardship that Thomas Valva did."

A grand jury report back in April found that Suffolk County Child Protective Services failed to protect Valva.

"We must ensure that we never again have a tragedy like the one that befell Thomas Valva and his brother," added Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Among some of the changes being implemented are a revised process of removing a child from a family, improvements to to Suffolk's Family and Children Administration, colocation of CPS abuse to teams to the the Child Advocacy Center and more.

Valva's father, Michael, and his then-fiancee, Angela Pollina, were both convicted of depraved indifference murder.

Nina Pineda has more on the death mix-up scare for one family on Staten Island.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

