Angela Pollina will be sentenced Tuesday for her role in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

Angela Pollina to be sentenced in death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, killed in freezing garage

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The Long Island woman convicted in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva will learn her fate Tuesday.

Angela Pollina will be sentenced after she was found guilty of second-degree murder last month.

Pollina is the ex-fiancee of Michael Valva, the former NYPD officer convicted for the murder of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, who had autism.

Prosecutors said the couple forced the little boy to sleep in a freezing garage inside Valva's Long Island home in January 2020.

The boy died of hypothermia.

"The jury has spoken, the story of Michael Valva is at an end, the story of Angela Pollina is coming to an end, but the story of Anthony and Thomas Valva, that continues," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. "We will go forward with the sentencing of the defendant in this case. And then we will continue to look at and try to learn lessons from what happened in this case, and to take steps to make sure that something like this never, ever again happens in Suffolk County."

Pollina's testimony during the trial caused some to cringe inside the courtroom, in particular when she said she and her ex-fiancé Michael Valva had agreed that his son needed to sleep in their cold garage in Center Moriches in the dead of winter.

"So, it doesn't discount her wanting him in the garage and exiling him, but that, she's not a part of why he died," her lawyer said.

Their argument all along was that Michael Valva crossed the line.

Thomas and his brother were forced to sleep in the frigid garage as temperatures outside plummeted to 19 degrees. Thomas froze to death.

In court, Pollina testified to what she witnessed saying, "Michael has the hose on him. I saw Thomas. He was looking at me."

She said she was shocked by what she saw and that on that day, Valva took punishment to a whole other level.

She went on to say "Thomas was on the floor and Mike was over him. And I said, 'Get your hand off his mouth.'"

But despite all of this, Pollina said over and over again about Thomas that he didn't appear to be in any "immediate danger."

But Thomas Valva was unresponsive later that morning, and Pollina testified that only then did she panic and call 911.

Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for the murder of his son. Pollina's attorney is asking for 15 years, but she could be sentenced to 25 years to life as well.

