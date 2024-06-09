Tiempo 6/9/24: Celebrating the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres previews the 2024 National Puerto Rican Day Parade ahead of its return to Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres previews the 2024 National Puerto Rican Day Parade ahead of its return to Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres previews the 2024 National Puerto Rican Day Parade ahead of its return to Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres previews the 2024 National Puerto Rican Day Parade ahead of its return to Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Tiempo, Joe Torres previews the 67th Puerto Rican Day parade with honoree Carmen Jovet, an award winning journalist with a five-decades-long career, and board member Louis Maldonado.

Singer Lisa Velez will serve as the 'Madrina' for the annual Puerto Rican Day parade and gives a sneak peek at a new salsa version of her song, "All Cried Out."

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!