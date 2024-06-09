Tiempo 6/9/24: Celebrating the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Tiempo, Joe Torres previews the 67th Puerto Rican Day parade with honoree Carmen Jovet, an award winning journalist with a five-decades-long career, and board member Louis Maldonado.
Singer Lisa Velez will serve as the 'Madrina' for the annual Puerto Rican Day parade and gives a sneak peek at a new salsa version of her song, "All Cried Out."
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.
