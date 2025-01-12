Tiempo 1/12/25: Goya Foods helping to combat human trafficking in the United States

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about the efforts to raise awareness and prevent human trafficking in the United States.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the monthlong campaign aims to empower victims and protect others who could become victims.

Goya Foods has joined forces with a number of organizations and businesses to help fight the epidemic. More specifically, Goya Cares has launched global initiatives to help combat child trafficking.

Joining us to discuss this issue is Goya Foods CEO & President Bob Unanue, and Maria Trusa, founder of "Yo Digo No Mas."

Also on our program: Efforts to make higher education more accessible and affordable to all.

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group among college students.

For so many of those students, however, affordability remains an obstacle to higher education. To lend a helping hand, New York State has an agency dedicated to assisting students obtain financial aid, grants and scholarships.

We speak with Guillermo Linares, president of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), about the resources that students have access to.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.