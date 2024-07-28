Tiempo 7/28/24: Latino artist Manny Vega leaves his unmistakable mark on New York City

In this episode of Tiempo, we explore the work and new NYC exhibit of Latino artist Manny Vega. Plus learn more about the recent rise in immigration scams and how to protect yourself.

In this episode of Tiempo, we explore the work and new NYC exhibit of Latino artist Manny Vega. Plus learn more about the recent rise in immigration scams and how to protect yourself.

In this episode of Tiempo, we explore the work and new NYC exhibit of Latino artist Manny Vega. Plus learn more about the recent rise in immigration scams and how to protect yourself.

In this episode of Tiempo, we explore the work and new NYC exhibit of Latino artist Manny Vega. Plus learn more about the recent rise in immigration scams and how to protect yourself.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Tiempo, we explore the work of Latino artist Manny Vega.

You've probably seen the murals and mosaics that decorate the city, artwork created by the Bronx-born artist. His creations often celebrate Latino pioneers.

Vega has an in-residence exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York. Meanwhile, he is also conducting workshops for the public.

Joe Torres speaks with Vega about his artwork and legacy.

But first: Immigration scams are on the rise in New York City.

Reports of those scams have spiked, according to several community agencies that help run the free immigration hotline by the New York Office of New Americans.

The scams range from someone offering to get immigrants to the front of the line in court if they pay money, to someone offering help at a migrant shelter, again for money, and then they disappear.

Scammers are also spoofing government agency phone numbers.

Elizabeta Markuci, director of hotline services at Catholic Charities Community Services, joins Tiempo to discuss the rise in scams and how people can protect themselves.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.