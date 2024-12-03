Wishing Wall returns to NYC's Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve

As in past years, people are invited to write their wishes for the future on post it notes.

As in past years, people are invited to write their wishes for the future on post it notes.

As in past years, people are invited to write their wishes for the future on post it notes.

As in past years, people are invited to write their wishes for the future on post it notes.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, the rituals for the winter holidays are returning.

Among them, the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square.

The holiday attraction was unveiled on Monday by the Times Square Alliance, One Times Square and other sponsors.



"The New Year offers individuals the chance to embrace the promise of a fresh start," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "As revelers and families and friends watching on TV embark on a new year together, the confetti showering Times Square symbolizes the dawn of renewed hope as individuals not only reflect on their past but also look forward to new achievements in the year ahead."

As in past years, people are invited to write their wishes for the future on post it notes.

As 2025 approaches, the colorful papers will be shredded so they can be used for confetti during the ball drop on New Year's Eve.

For people visiting Times Square in-person, the Wishing Wall will be located on the Times Square's Broadway plazas between 45th and 47th streets, every day until December 29 from 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will not be available on Christmas day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.