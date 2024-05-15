Westchester Medical Center reunites injury survivors, health professionals for Trauma Survivors Day

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester Medical Center marked Trauma Survivors Day Wednesday by reuniting some injury survivors with the medical professionals who helped save their lives.

Traumatic injuries are responsible for more than 150,000 deaths a year and more than three million non-lethal injuries.

A year and a month ago, Christopher Malamut nearly died in a crane collapse at a warehouse that was under construction.

He lost a leg and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"It feels nice being here with everybody, seeing everybody for the first time," Malamut said.

On Wednesday, his progress, and that of many others, was recognized at Westchester Medical Center as part of Trauma Survivors Day.

The gathering is an opportunity for injury survivors to support each other and to thank the medical professionals who helped save their lives.

"It gives us the strength to do what we do, but also puts our own lives into perspective as well. To understand what it means to go through adversity, what it means to have perseverence, and what it means to really be inspired," Dr. Kartik Prabhakaran said.

Mike McCutchan also lost a leg and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The retired NYPD detective was run over on the Mario Cuomo Bridge when he stopped to help another motorist nearly three years ago.

"I still continue to work harder to get stronger all to just make my life easier and better," McCutchan said.

A common theme among survivors is that they arrive as patients being treated by doctors and nurses but over time all become extended family.

"My son still texts and sends pictures on the anniversary or a special event that we go to," McCutchan's wife, Andrea, said.

Megan Sperry who was treated for a brain injury and PTSD after falling off her bike has made a documentary about the ups and downs of recovery.

"There will be hard days, but even on your hard days it's good to still be alive," Sperry said.

Hence her mantra now: enjoy the ride.

