Tri-State Democrats sound off on President Biden's electability; set to attend NATO

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden is back on the world stage for the NATO summit on Wednesday, as his electability remains under intense scrutiny.

Some Tri-State leaders are among those calling for Biden to step aside, while many others on Capitol Hill are standing by the president, even if they're reluctant.

"As I've said before, I'm with Joe," said Sen. Charles Schumer, (D) NY, Majority Leader.

Sen. Schumer is on the growing list of Democrats doubling down with their support for President Biden and his determination to stay on the campaign trail.

But there's another camp in the party, expressing concerns.

A seventh House Democrat, New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, is the latest to call for him to drop out.

House Democrats gathered behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the president's candidacy.

The meeting was later described as "rough" and "sobering."

"Are you all on the same page?" a reporter asked.

"No," said Rep. Steve Cohen, (D) TN. "Not even in the same book."

"You know if President Biden declines to leave voluntarily, then we have no choice but to support him as our nominee and make the best of a complicated situation. I mean, that's the concession to the political reality we face," said Rep. Ritchie Torres, (D) NY.

Over the weekend, Congressman Jerry Nadler told his colleagues Biden should drop out. But then, said, "Whether we have concerns or not is beside the point. He is, he's going to be our nominee, and we all have to support him."

"I've had some personal conversations though, wondering who is the best person to carry on that Biden agenda?" said Gov. Ned Lamont, (D) CT, "He's playing defense. You don't win elections by playing defense."

And another Connecticut Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal said after that meeting, that when it comes to the party's messaging to defeat former President Donald Trump, there's not only consensus, but unity.

