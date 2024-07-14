Trump returns to NJ after assassination attempt

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former President Trump returned to New Jersey after the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He arrived at Newark International Airport overnight, seen for the first time after being swept off the stage at a rally by Secret Service agents amid panic.

At one point, he waved with security in front and behind him. Trump's motorcade with significant police presence then departed the airport en route to his club in Bedminster.

Josh Einiger has the latest on the investigation from Bulter, Pennsylvania.

Heightened security is visible in New York City as NYPD moves resources around although there is no credible threat to any high-profile locations like Trump Tower.

Mayor Eric Adams said 'Whatever your politics, we should all be able to agree that violence is wrong and we should be able to disagree peacefully.'

Adams said he is praying for the safety of the former president.

Nina Pineda details the outpouring of sympathy and condemnation from local, national and world leaders.

Retired FBI Agent and ABC News contributor, Rich Frankel says a multi-faceted investigation will include a hard look at how the shooter got to his perch without issue.

"This was not somebody who was just trying to scare the president. He took a shot at the former president - he got him in the ear," Frankel said, "I think you're going to see a much more in-depth assessment of every person who is able to get in eyesight."

Trump supporters proudly paraded MAGA flags at Trump Tower in the wake of a possible attempt on the former president's life - not wavering in their support.

"I just felt like we have to show him that we're with him - he fights for the American people every day, and it's our turn to fight for him," said Christine Randall.

The threat environment undoubtedly intensified. Experts say this will change the approach to high-profile events such as political rallies and the upcoming conventions.

