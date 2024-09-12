Excitement builds for Nassau County Republicans with planned Donald Trump rally next week

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Republican leaders in Nassau County on Thursday shared their excitement after the announcement of Donald Trump's upcoming visit.

Trump is holding a rally next Wednesday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, marking his first gathering in Nassau County since his presidential run in 2016.

"The Trump team advised us that he would be coming to Long Island. We're very very excited about it," said Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph G. Cairo, Jr.

Cairo is one of many politicians enthused as Long Island's political tide has shifted to a more Republican outlook recently, with officials dubbing the movement the "Red Wave."

"Virtually every city in America has a suburb and this race is going to won or lost in the suburbs," added Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Trump's visit though has drawn mixed reactions from voters and officials on Long Island, some coming after his false claims about Haitian immigrants during his debate with Kamala Harris.

"They are racist," said Nassau County Legislator Carrie A. Solages. "They are untrue. They are unAmerican and they are anti-immigrant."

One Trump supporter, North Bellmore's Joseph Collins, says he plans to be at the rally.

"Just to show support," he acknowledged. "I think we're going in the wrong direction and hopefully, we can move it in the right direction."

Nassau Coliseum holds about 15 to 16,000 people, and Republicans expect an overflow crowd.

The rally starts at 7 p.m., while gates open at 3 p.m.

RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

