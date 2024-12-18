Do's and don'ts for travelers this holiday season by the TSA

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Holiday travel is kicking into high gear and is only expected to get busier from here on out.

The TSA wants travelers to know some tips to help make their time at the airport go as smoothly as possible.

The TSA and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also showed off how to pack a carry-on bag for travel at Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday.

The agency says that some 13.8 million travelers are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Saturday, December 21, 2024 through Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Their other demonstrations included what happens when a traveler brings a prohibited item to a security checkpoint.

Officials said by planning, you could avoid the need for a bag check. They added that bringing prohibited items in carry-on bags slows down the security screening process for everyone.

The Port Authority also urged travelers to allow for additional travel time and to expect longer wait times.

All passengers on domestic flights should arrive to the airport at least two hours in advance of their departure time and passengers on international flights should arrive at the airports at least three hours in advance of their departure times.

