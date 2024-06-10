Dan Hurley rejects Lakers offer, stays at UConn

NEW YORK -- Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers' six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title at UConn, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers would have made Hurley one of NBA's six highest-paid coaches. But before opening talks with the Lakers, Hurley already had an offer from UConn to become one of highest-paid NCAA coaches, and those talks will continue, sources told Wojnarowski.

Hurley signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal with UConn after the 2022-23 season.

After a dogged pursuit of Hurley over past weeks, the Lakers will regroup and resume bringing in candidates for interviews with hope of hiring a coach by the NBA draft later this month, sources told Wojnarowski.

New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego is expected to remain part of the group of Los Angeles' candidates, and the Lakers could do their first formal interview with JJ Redick, who also has been linked to the job.

Hurley told Wojnarowski on Sunday that the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision" for him to become their next coach but that he loves what he has built with the two-time defending national champion Huskies.

Hurley also told Wojnarowski that he left "extremely impressed" with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss and had been spending Sunday weighing their offer.

Shortly before the ESPN report, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who was in contact with Hurley throughout the weekend, said the state will "make sure he's the top-paid college coach" if he remains with the Huskies.

