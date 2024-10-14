New York state reports decline in fake ID citations at summer concerts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fewer people were busted with fake IDs this summer in New York than in recent years.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says just over 300 people were cited as part of the agency's enforcement drive at concert venues.

It marks a slight decline from last year and a more than 44 percent decrease from two years ago.

In 2022, 550 people were charged for having fake ID cards.

New York's DMV partners with the State Liquor Authority and local law enforcement to snuff out underage drinking at venues where young people gather.

Officials say they are pleased the numbers are dropping and that concerts should be enjoyed without putting health and safety at risk.

"We are happy to say that these numbers have been declining in recent years, Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner, said in a statement. "We hope the message

