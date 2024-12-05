Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO's homes subjected to 'suspected swatting'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two Minnesota addresses linked to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson were targeted in "suspected swatting" incidents Wednesday night.

The Maple Grove Police Department said in a statement that they received "a report of a bomb threat" involving two houses around 8 p.m.

"No devices or suspicious items were located during the investigation," police said. "The case is considered an active investigation, while the incident appears to be a hoax."

The calls came more than 13 hours after Thompson was killed in New York City.

Officials in Maple Grove and Minnetonka, where UnitedHealthcare's parent company is based, told ABC News that they are not aware of previous major threat concerns involving Thompson or his employer.

"Prior to yesterday, Maple Grove PD had received NO reports of threats," a department spokesperson told ABC News.

The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, one of the nation's largest insurers, was killed Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan in what police described as a targeted attack by a shooter outside the New York Hilton Midtown where the company was holding a conference.

Thompson, who lived in a Minneapolis suburb and was the married father of two sons in high school, was set to speak at an investor meeting in a midtown New York hotel. He was on his own and about to enter the building when he was shot in the back by a masked assailant who fled on foot before pedaling an e-bike into Central Park a few blocks away, the New York Police Department said.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said investigators were looking at Thompson's social media accounts and interviewing employees and family members.

"Didn't seem like he had any issues at all," Kenny said. "He did not have a security detail."

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)

