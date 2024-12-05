UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in Midtown; writing discovered on shell casings

Police said the shooting appears to be a "brazen, targeted attack"

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- The words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were discovered by detectives on the shell casings found at the scene where Brian Thompson, the CEO of major insurance group UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down, police sources told ABC News.

They are also investigating whether the alleged shooter prepositioned an e-bike close to the scene of the incident as a means of escape.

Thompson, 50, from Minnesota, was shot around 6:45 a.m. outside the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets in what police say was a "brazen targeted attack."

Three spent shell casings were found at the scene along with three live rounds from a 9mm, and NYPD detectives are working to determine whether the words on the casings were meant as a message from the shooter and a hint at his motive. They believe the shooting could be the result of a grudge against the insurance company.



The NYPD has isolated shots of the suspect from a nearby Starbucks before the shooting.

Thompson was seen on video leaving his hotel across the street to enter the Hilton several minutes prior, about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police say. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West where he later died.

The CEO was in New York City for an investor conference at the Hilton, which is in the heart of Midtown, and just blocks away from Rockefeller Center.

Thompson's schedule was widely known and police believe the shooting was targeted and say it does not appear to be random.

The UnitedHealthcare investor conference was scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

The shooter appears to have known which door Thompson was going to enter and was spotted on video at least five minutes prior to the shooting loitering around the hotel. Thompson was approached from behind and shot several times at point blank range at the doorway on West 54th Street, including several rounds in the back and once in the right calf.

Eyewitness News obtained these photos of the suspect that matches the police description.

At one point the gun appeared to jam. When the suspect cleared the jam, he resumed shooting.

"From watching the video, it does appear he is proficient in the use of firearms, as he was able to clear the malfunction pretty quickly," said NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny.

New video obtained by Eyewitness News Wednesday night also captured the gunman walking east on 54th Street towards the Hilton, as Thompson made his way to the hotel.



It's not clear if any words were exchanged prior to the shooting.

Uber driver Amar Abdelmula watched the whole shooting unfold and snapped a picture as the shooter ran away.



"I was holding my phone, then I heard the shot and when I looked up, the guy had the gun, you know, the silent gun, and I saw him after he shot him, he ran across the street this way," Abdelmula said.

The gunman is described as 6'1" with a tall, thin build, wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask, and black backpack.

He ran through the midblock Ziegfeld Alleyway and eventually jumped on a bike and rode away into Central Park.

Investigators later recovered surveillance images from a Starbucks one block north, where the suspect visited a few minutes before the shooting, and a cellphone was found along the escape route.

"We're working through that cell phone. Obviously, we'll be processing it, forensically," said NYPD Detective Bureau Chief Joseph Kenny. "As far as words being exchanged, we do not have audio of the incident. We only have the regular video."

While a suspect has not yet been identified, police believe they will recover good forensic evidence from a water bottle and two power bar wrappers that were discarded at the same Starbucks where police also obtained the surveillance video of the suspect. They say the unspent bullet rounds and the cell phone, which they now have a search warrant to examine, will help in their investigation as well.

A canvas of surveillance cameras on the perimeter of Central Park also revealed a person resembling the suspect entered the park on the Upper West Side, near the Fredrick Douglass houses, hours before the shooting and exited the park on the west side sometime after the shooting.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.



File photo of Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson. Business Wire

The victim's wife, Paulette Thompson, released a statement to ABC:

"We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time."

"We are just so sad right now," Elena Reveiz, the sister of Thompson's wife, told ABC News by phone.

Reveiz said she was especially worried about Thompson's two children and called the CEO a good father.

UnitedHealthcare's parent company is UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the world.

Thompson was promoted to the role of UnitedHealthcare CEO in 2021. Thompson had arrived in New York on Monday. He was walking into the Hilton alone without a security detail, police said.

ABC News Contributor Robert Boyce has details on the search for gunman responsible for the death of United Healthcare CEO.

ABC News contributed to this report.

ABC News contributor Robert Boyce has details into the investigation and manhunt.

