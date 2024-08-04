Up Close 8/4/24: NYC Comptroller Lander's mayoral bid; NJ Rep. Sherill on race for the White House

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, we dig deeper into two major elections: the race for the White House and the race for New York City mayor.

Bill Ritter talks to Congresswoman Mikie Sherill of New Jersey, one of the first Democrats from the Tri-State area to call for President Joe Biden to end his election campaign.

Sherill talks about how Democrats have been energized since he dropped out, and how her party quickly united behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

The New Jersey congresswoman gives her take about the presidential race, the nastiness that's consuming a big part of it and the major issues in the November election.

But first, we talk to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who recently announced that he's running for mayor.

The election is more than 450 days away - but there are already so many Democrats running against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams.

Lander weighs in on his campaign.

