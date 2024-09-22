Up Close 9/22/24: Can Donald Trump win NY? Impact of his Long Island rally on 2024 presidential race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, we examine the state of the race for the White House following former President Donald Trump's rally on Long Island.

Polls show Trump is behind Vice President Kamala Harris by double digits in New York, but that isn't stopping the former president from trying to persuade his supporters that he has a chance of winning the state. A win by a Republican presidential candidate in New York has not been done since Ronald Reagan back in 1984.

Trump recently addressed a packed crowd at the Nassau County Coliseum last Wednesday, aimed at helping local congressional candidates on Long Island.

Meanwhile, some local Democrats are questioning and criticizing the massive cost to taxpayers for the security of the rally. They say the Trump campaign should have paid for it.

Bill Ritter speaks with Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and New York State Democratic Committee Executive Chair Christine Quinn for both sides on this issue.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

