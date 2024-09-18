Tight security measures, crowds begin to arrive ahead of Donald Trump rally in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Just days after the second apparent attempt on former President Donald Trump's life in Florida over the weekend, the Republican nominee for president will hold a campaign rally in Nassau County.

The former president spent the night at Trump Tower under enhanced Secret Service protection ahead of the 7 p.m. rally at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Nassau Coliseum parking lot would remain closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday for a security sweep.

Police kicked out several vendors and people who tried to camp out overnight.

"Every inch of that property in that perimeter and the perimeter is as large as we need to make it, we will make sure that it is safe and it will be swept, we will have aviation over top during arrival and during the time of the event and we will also have our K-9 dogs out in the wooded areas," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Only ticketed attendees will get access to the parking lot when it opens Wednesday morning, with overflow parking available in Eisenhower Park.

More than 60,000 tickets were requested for the rally. The facility only seats 16,000, the rest will watch on large screens outside, described as a tailgate-type experience.

People were already lining up well ahead of the 8 a.m. parking lot opening time.

Hempstead Turnpike is expected to remain open through the day, but motorists and residents should expect heavier than usual traffic starting at 3 p.m.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest near Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum between Hempstead Turnpike, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Earle Ovington Boulevard, and Glen Curtiss Boulevard.

Anyone without business in the area is asked to stay away starting Wednesday afternoon.

Police will help nearby residents access their homes

Several protests are scheduled for a designated "Free Speech Zone" on the sidewalk along Hempstead Turnpike, just west of the main entrance.

Hofstra University classes scheduled after 1 p.m. will be taught remotely.

Classes will be canceled at Nassau Community College starting at 2 p.m.

Uniondale Union Free School District will have an early dismissal, starting at 11:45 a.m. at the high schools; 12:25 p.m. at the middle schools and 1:05 p.m. at the elementary schools.

Kellenberg High School shifted to virtual classes and canceled all activities for Wednesday.

The following items are not allowed to be brought to the rally:

Drones, aerosols, alcohol, appliances, backpacks or roller bags, no bag larger than 12 x 14 x 5 and it must be clear, balloons, balls, poles, sticks, banners, signs, placards, chairs, coolers, e-cigarettes, firearms, glass, thermal containers, airhorns, whistles and bullhorns.

