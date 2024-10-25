64-year-old man killed after fire breaks out at NYCHA complex on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday.

FDNY officials say the fire broke out around 9:15 p.m. at the Douglass Houses located at 850 Columbus Ave.

About 20 units and 78 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where a fire was found on the top floor of the nine-story building.

A 64-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital with critical injuries, and later died.

The fire was placed under control just before 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

