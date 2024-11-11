Upper West Side landmark Metro Theater may reopen as indie movie showcase

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Metro Theater may have its own revival as an indie movie showcase.
The Upper West Side landmark had been closed for two decades. Now, a non-profit group says it has signed a $7 million contract to buy the movie house if they can raise the money.
The group says they already have $2 million - and hope to raise the rest by January.
If it reopens, the Metro will fill a need created by the closure of other indie houses, especially around Lincoln Center.
