Upper West Side landmark Metro Theater may reopen as indie movie showcase

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Metro Theater may have its own revival as an indie movie showcase.

The Upper West Side landmark had been closed for two decades. Now, a non-profit group says it has signed a $7 million contract to buy the movie house if they can raise the money.

The group says they already have $2 million - and hope to raise the rest by January.

