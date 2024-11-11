24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Upper West Side landmark Metro Theater may reopen as indie movie showcase

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 4:41AM
Metro Theater may have its own revival as an indie movie showcase.
Metro Theater may have iwn revival as an indie movie showcase.If it reopens, the Metro will fill a need created by the closure of other indie houses, especially around Lincoln Center.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Metro Theater may have its own revival as an indie movie showcase.

The Upper West Side landmark had been closed for two decades. Now, a non-profit group says it has signed a $7 million contract to buy the movie house if they can raise the money.

The group says they already have $2 million - and hope to raise the rest by January.

If it reopens, the Metro will fill a need created by the closure of other indie houses, especially around Lincoln Center.

