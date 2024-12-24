U.S. Army soldiers deliver presents to Bronx family once again after receiving 'Dear Santa' letter

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Local U.S. Army soldiers are once again fulfilling a promise to a family in the Bronx in need this Christmas.

The soldiers -- made up of the U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion and Bronx Recruiting Company Soldiers -- delivered over 50 presents to the Santos family on Christmas Eve, but this was not the first time they brought a Christmas miracle to the family's doorsteps.

Nelsy Santos wrote a heartfelt "Dear Santa" letter back in 2020 to the U.S. Army's New York City Recruiting Battalion in the Bronx. It's not like the post office, and they don't get a lot of Santa letters. In fact, Santos was the only one they had ever received, so it stood out.

"In that time it was a difficult time for everybody, and I didn't have a job," she said.

Santos asked for things like warm clothing and basic necessities. She chose to send the letter to the Army because they control NORAD.

"NORAD's holiday mission is to track Santa Clause across the globe," said U.S. Army Recruiting Commander Capt. Stephen Rogers.

Fast forward four years later, Santos' kids are now ages 8 through 19 and the Army checked back with her with the surprise soon to be in store. She was so grateful they thought of her family once again.

"I don't think it's predominantly about gifts, but rather the gift of being together," said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Pearson.

They say Christmas is about doing a little something extra for someone, and four years later that still rings true for the Santos family and the soldiers.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the "Miracle on 22nd Street."

