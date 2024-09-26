What to know about Damian Williams, US Attorney for SDNY prosecuting NYC Mayor Eric Adams

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams speaks on the federal indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams speaks on the federal indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams speaks on the federal indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams speaks on the federal indictment of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After an unsealed 57-page, five-count federal indictment charged New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, we are learning more about the man leading the prosecution: Damian Williams.

Damian Williams is currently the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. President Biden nominated Williams back in August of 2021, and the U.S. Senate later confirmed him in October of that same year.

As the chief federal law enforcement officer of the Southern District, Williams oversees the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes and litigation on civil matters pertaining to U.S. interests. Williams leads a staff of more than 400 lawyers, special agents, paralegals and other professionals.

He also serves as the chair for the Attorney General's Advisory Committee, who advise the A.G. on policy, procedure and management.

Before becoming the U.S. Attorney, Williams served as the Southern District's Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, Williams focused on investigating white-collar crimes, including corruption in financial markets and politics.

During his legal career, Williams served as a law clerk for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who at the time was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals. He has also clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Williams is a graduate of Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and Yale Law School.

Lauren Glassberg unpacks the 57-page federal indictment against Mayor Eric Adams.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.