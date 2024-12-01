NYPD searching for suspects accused of attacking man and woman inside Bronx apartment

VAN NEST, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the suspects accused of attacking a man and woman inside an apartment in the Bronx.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in an apartment building near Tremont Avenue and Unionport Road.

Police say two men forced their way inside the apartment before displaying a gun. Officers say one of the suspects then struck the man with the firearm, while the other choked the woman.

The suspects fled the scene after the woman began screaming, according to authorities. Officials say another person, who was acting as a lookout during the attack, also fled with the suspects.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Sonia Rincon has the details from South Richmond Hill.

