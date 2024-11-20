Viral bagel shop in West Village in jeopardy of being evicted because of popularity

A bagel shop in the West Village has become so successful, it might get evicted.

A bagel shop in the West Village has become so successful, it might get evicted.

A bagel shop in the West Village has become so successful, it might get evicted.

A bagel shop in the West Village has become so successful, it might get evicted.

WEST VILLAGE (WABC) -- A bagel shop in the West Village has become so successful, it might get evicted.

The owner of the building housing Apollo Bagels claims the store's lines are so long they're blocking the doors of neighboring tenants.

Since opening in August at Greenwich and West 11th Street, Apollo has gained a loyal following, named the top bagelry by the New York Times and Yelp, and has gone viral on social media platforms.

Eyewitness News caught up with a young customer outside the restaurant who came from Miami to try the bagels.

"It's really really good. I love TikTok, I'm obsessed with TikTok so I'm probably going to post it on TikTok," she said.

Customer lines often block the entrances to nearby stores, prompting complaints.

The landlord has threatened to cancel Apollo's lease unless the shop redirects lines by November 30.

Despite efforts to manage the lines, including ropes, signs, and a dedicated line monitor, the landlord insists the line be moved to the narrower West 11th Street, which Apollo argues worsens the situation by obstructing residential buildings and another business. Apollo is now suing in Manhattan Supreme Court to prevent eviction.

An attorney for the bagel shop released a statement saying Apollo has already taken steps to manage the lines and they insist they do not interfere with neighboring businesses.

The statement goes on to say the shop owners have been surprised by the landlord's aggression because "most landlords want to see their tenants be successful."

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.