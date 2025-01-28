Man tied up, held at gunpoint by 3 suspects during home break-in in West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a violent home invasion robbery by three armed suspects in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

West Caldwell police say they received a call just after 4:35 a.m. of a home being invaded on Lougheed Avenue.

The owner of the home woke up to the suspects entering through a sliding door. Police say the homeowner was confronted by the suspects on the first floor and the suspects bound the homeowner's wrists and ankles with tape and held him at gunpoint while ransacking the home.

Officers said the suspects stole a number of collectibles and cash before fleeing the scene in the homeowner's 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The stolen vehicle was found later in New Brunswick after it had crashed. The homeowner told police the car hadn't been working properly.

Police say the vehicle was found unoccupied.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the West Caldwell Police Department at (973) 226-4114.

