2 people killed, 3 others injured after car crashes into White Plains building, bursts into flames

Two people were killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an apartment building in Westchester County Monday morning.

Two people were killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an apartment building in Westchester County Monday morning.

Two people were killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an apartment building in Westchester County Monday morning.

Two people were killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into an apartment building in Westchester County Monday morning.

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two people were killed and two children were injured when a car crashed into an apartment building in Westchester County Monday morning.

Investigators say it appears the vehicle lost control, hit the curb, then a tree and crashed into the front of the building on Battle Avenue in White Plains just after 9 a.m.

Officials say both the car and the building were on fire when first responders arrived.

After they put out the fire and removed the car from the building, two people were found dead inside the car.

Two children inside the apartment building were treated at the scene for injuries.

A jogger who was passing by at the time was struck by debris and taken to White Plains Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.