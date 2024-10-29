2 juveniles, woman injured in shooting in Westchester County

Phil Taitt has the latest in Somers.

2 minors and woman injured in shooting in Somers

SOMERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A shooting overnight in Westchester County left two minors and a woman injured.

Police say it happened in Somers around 11:30 p.m. near the Crossroads Plaza on Route 6.

The gunman was able to flee the scene and has not been tracked down.

The three victims, whose conditions have not been made public, appear to be members of the same family.

New York State Police is leading the investigation as they search for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

