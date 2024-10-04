What's up this weekend? Events for 10/5 - 10/6

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

New York Transit Museum's "The Subway Is..." Exhibit

Location : 99 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Date : Wednesdays - Sundays

Time : 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission/Cost : Various prices depending on age

https://www.nytransitmuseum.org/exhibits-collections/exhibits/

New York City "Trick-or-Streets"

Location : Various places across NYC

Date : Various days throughout October

Time : Various times throughout October

Admission/Cost : Free

https://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pedestrians/trickorstreets.shtml

"We Belong Here" Festival

Location : Wollman Rink in Central Park

Date : October 4-6

Time : Various times

Admission/Cost : Various price tiers, starting around $80

https://www.webelonghere.world/centralpark/

Women's Rights Information Center Presents: Equine & Chocolate

Location : Bergen Equestrian Center's Overpeck Park - 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, NJ

Date : October 6 (Rain Date: October 13)

Time : 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission/Cost : $40 in advance, $45 at the door

https://www.womensrights.org/

