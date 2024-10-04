What's up this weekend? Events for 10/5 - 10/6

  • Watch Now
Friday, October 4, 2024 1:03PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

New York Transit Museum's "The Subway Is..." Exhibit

Location: 99 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Date: Wednesdays - Sundays
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission/Cost: Various prices depending on age
https://www.nytransitmuseum.org/exhibits-collections/exhibits/

New York City "Trick-or-Streets"

Location: Various places across NYC
Date: Various days throughout October
Time: Various times throughout October
Admission/Cost: Free
https://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pedestrians/trickorstreets.shtml

"We Belong Here" Festival

Location: Wollman Rink in Central Park
Date: October 4-6
Time: Various times
Admission/Cost: Various price tiers, starting around $80
https://www.webelonghere.world/centralpark/

Women's Rights Information Center Presents: Equine & Chocolate

Location: Bergen Equestrian Center's Overpeck Park - 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, NJ
Date: October 6 (Rain Date: October 13)
Time: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission/Cost: $40 in advance, $45 at the door
https://www.womensrights.org/

