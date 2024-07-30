When is the deadline to register to vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The presidential election is coming up fast but you must be registered to cast a vote. Here's how New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut residents can register to vote.

How to register to vote in New York



Mail Registration

The board of elections must receive applications no later than October 26, 2024 to be eligible to vote in the General Election.

In Person Registration

You may register at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act, on any business day throughout the year but, to be eligible to vote in the General Election, your application must be received no later than October 26, 2024.

There are several ways to vote in New York State, including in-person and early voting. Those voting by absentee ballot or military and overseas voting must adhere to specific deadlines per election.

Early Vote By Mail Application and Deadlines

Absentee Ballot Application and Voting Deadlines

Military and Overseas Application and Voting Deadlines

Early voting begins on Saturday, October 26. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

For more information visit the New York State Board of Elections.

How to register to vote in New Jersey

The voter registration deadline for the General Election in the Garden State is October 15, 2024.

To register in New Jersey, you must be:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

The registrant must complete a Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form. Mail or deliver the Voter Registration Application and/or Party Affiliation Form to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your county.

Residents may also file their application to vote on the New Jersey voter portal.

You are not eligible to register to vote if:

You are serving a sentence of Incarceration as a result of a conviction of an indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

Early voting begins in New Jersey on Saturday, October 26.

For more information about voting in New Jersey, please visit the NJ Voter Information Portal.

How to register to vote in Connecticut

Friday, October 18, 2024 is the deadline for voter registration in Connecticut.

If by mail, the registration must be post-marked October 18.

The deadline for voter registration at the DMV by the close of business.

Voter registration online must be completed by 11:59 pm on October 18.

The deadline for voter registration in person is 8:00 p.m. on October 18.

If you are not registered but want to vote during the Early Voting period, you may register in person every day of Early Voting at the Early Voting location.

If you are not registered but want to vote on Election Day, you may register in person on Election Day at your Election Day Registration site.

Early voting is October 21-31 and November 1-3 from 10 am - 6 pm and on October 29 and 31 from 8 am - 8 pm.

To receive important election updates text VOTE to 860.321.4221 To find your Early Voting location and more information about elections in Connecticut, visit MyVote.CT.gov or call 860-509-6200