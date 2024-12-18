White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre honored, gifted keys to the city in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre received a hero's welcome back in her hometown on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre, a Hempstead native, was honored with the keys to the city by Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr.

"It feels great to be home," said Jean-Pierre. "It really does."

Jean-Pierre was the first black female and LGBTQ person to be White House Press Secretary for the Biden administration.

A Haitian immigrant, she moved from Queens to Hempstead at age 10. Jean-Pierre was also a volunteer firefighter in the village before climbing the ranks in politics.

"It feels amazing," Jean-Pierre added when asked about holding the key. "It's emotional. It's a big day and I'm incredibly thankful to the village of Hempstead which really truly help me be the person that I am today."

Part of the festivities included Jean-Pierre going back to her elementary school, Joseph McNeil Elementary to speak with students.

"Oh it was great," she said. "It was great. It was wonderful, joyous. I have a 10-year-old and she's in elementary school. so seeing those and their eyes light up and how excited they were to be there and I got hugs from many of them, a lot of love."

Mathew Oseni, an 8th grader in Hempstead, acknowledged Jean-Pierre's humble nature and her work to make an impact on people.

Asked about nearing her tenure in the White House, Jean-Pierre noted she's looking forward.

"I'm focused on the work ahead, we have 30 some odd days," said Jean-Pierre. "There's a lot of work to do to deliver for the American people. That's what the president wants us to do. I will process all of this on January 21st."

