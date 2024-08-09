NYPD searching for suspects accused of attacking 82-year-old woman in Williamsbridge, the Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for two individuals accused of assaulting an 82-year-old woman in the Bronx late last week.

The incident occurred near East 212th Street and White Plains Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

According to the NYPD, the two suspects approached the 82-year-old and punched her multiple times before slamming her to the ground and stomping on her body. Officers say the suspects fled the scene eastbound on East 212th Street towards Holland Avenue.

First responders transported the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say one suspect is described as a man with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and grey/black sneakers.

The other suspect is described as a woman with a medium build and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, white sneakers and carrying a black cross-body bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the attack.

