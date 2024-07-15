  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman dies after man allegedly pushed her down embankment in Washington Heights park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 15, 2024 1:57AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 44-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly pushed down a grass embankment in a Washington Heights park on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened near 165th Street and Riverside Drive just before 4:15 pm., according to police.

When officers arrived, a witness told police that the 22-year-old man allegedly pushed the woman down the embankment within the park causing serious physical injuries.

Police said the 22-year-old man and the 44-year-old woman know each other, but their relationship is unclear.

The woman, identified as Vianel Garcia, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the 22-year-old man was taken into custody.

ALSO READ | Man charged with concealing corpse after woman's remains found in sleeping bag

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the suspect charged.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW