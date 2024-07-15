Woman dies after man allegedly pushed her down embankment in Washington Heights park

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 44-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly pushed down a grass embankment in a Washington Heights park on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened near 165th Street and Riverside Drive just before 4:15 pm., according to police.

When officers arrived, a witness told police that the 22-year-old man allegedly pushed the woman down the embankment within the park causing serious physical injuries.

Police said the 22-year-old man and the 44-year-old woman know each other, but their relationship is unclear.

The woman, identified as Vianel Garcia, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the 22-year-old man was taken into custody.

