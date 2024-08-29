Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Ozone Park

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Queens.
She was hit on Cross Bay Boulevard and Pitkin Avenue around 3:35 a.m. in Ozone Park.
The 55-year-old woman was struck by a white SUV that continued north on Cross Bay Boulevard.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
Her identity is not yet known.
There is no description available of the driver of the white SUV.
