Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Ozone Park

A woman was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday.

A woman was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday.

A woman was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday.

A woman was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ozone Park, Queens early Thursday.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Queens.

She was hit on Cross Bay Boulevard and Pitkin Avenue around 3:35 a.m. in Ozone Park.

The 55-year-old woman was struck by a white SUV that continued north on Cross Bay Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Her identity is not yet known.

There is no description available of the driver of the white SUV.

ALSO READ: NYC delays cellphone ban in schools

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the planned restriction of cell phones in NYC schools has been delayed.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.