Woman found dead on subway in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on board a subway train in Queens.

A conductor did a routine check on Saturday afternoon on the F train at Hillside Ave and 179th Street in Jamaica and saw a woman not moving in the car.

Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead.

The woman had no identification.

Investigators say her death does not appear suspicious at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

