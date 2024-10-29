New York Gov. Hochul warns baseball fans to beware of potential World Series ticket scams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a strong message to baseball fans looking to buy last-minute World Series tickets.

On Monday, the governor warned fans to be aware of potential scams as the Yankees and Dodgers face off in New York for games 3, 4 and 5.

"With demand soaring to witness this historic match up, I'm encouraging New Yorkers to protect their hard-earned money and be on the lookout for potential ticket scams," Hochul said.

Some tips to avoid falling victim include purchasing from the venue only, or buying from trusted sources.

Fans are recommended to verify the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm they are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers-member resale company.

They're also urged to use payment methods that come with protection, be skeptical of prices that seem to good to be true and use a strong password if using an app.

Fans can also contact the State Department of Consumer Protection for assistance or to file a complaint.

