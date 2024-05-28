At least 3 cars involved in fiery crash on Cross County Parkway in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The eastbound Cross County Parkway is closed at Exit 4 in Yonkers because of a multi-vehicle crash.
At least three cars were involved and at least one appeared to have caught fire.
There is no immediate word on injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
