At least 3 cars involved in fiery crash on Cross County Parkway in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The eastbound Cross County Parkway is closed at Exit 4 in Yonkers because of a multi-vehicle crash.

At least three cars were involved and at least one appeared to have caught fire.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

