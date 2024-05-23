New images show suspects in popular basketball fundraiser scam that drains bank accounts using Zelle

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released images of four young men who attempted to rob a woman by utilizing a popular basketball fundraiser scam and the money transfer app Zelle.

Police say the group approached a woman near West 101 Street and West Drive in Central Park on Tuesday and asked her to donate to a basketball fundraiser.

The 23-year-old woman told police she handed one of the suspects her phone and he tried to transfer money from her Zelle account.

She was able to get her phone back before they got any money and the suspects walked away.

The circumstances are identical to a story we reported about a woman who was scammed out of $2,000 in Madison Square Park on Saturday.

"I said yeah, I yeah, I can give you five bucks, what's your Zelle," Briana Siaca said. "I opened my Zelle and I asked what's your account. He goes 'Oh no, don't worry ma'am. I'll put it in for you ma'am, no problem.' I looked at my Zelle account and I sent $2,000."

The former Miss New York crown holder shared her story on social media as a warning to others.

MORE NEWS: Ex-Miss New York sounds alarm after teens rob her of $2K in Zelle scam

Darla Miles has the latest details on a Zelle scam.

