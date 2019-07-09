Posters of US women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe vandalized in Bryant Park

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after posters of US women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe were vandalized at Bryant Park in Manhattan, one day after the team's World Cup championship victory.A commuter noticed anti-gay graffiti on the posters at the park train station at about 7 a.m. Monday.At least six posters of Rapinoe were vandalized. They have since been cleaned by the MTA.The NYPD Hate Crime task force is investigating.The MTA released the following statement:"Hate has no place in the transit system and we work hard to make the subway a welcoming, safe environment for everyone. We referred this to NYPD which responded to investigate, our maintenance teams got the posters cleaned and we will have them replaced with new ones if necessary."Rapinoe converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in the second half Sunday as the US won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row.Two days past her 34th birthday, Rapinoe became the oldest player to score in a Women's World Cup final, and earned the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.Rapinoe drew the ire of President Donald Trump by saying she would refuse to visit the White House. Trump called out Rapinoe on Twitter, saying she should never "disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." He said he would invite the team win or lose.The team has become a symbol of LGBTQ inclusion, with a lesbian coach and several lesbian players, including Rapinoe.----------