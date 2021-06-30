Power outages reported in NYC amid 3rd day of dangerous heat

An outage left traffic lights dark and residents without air conditioning in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
It was happening in the area underneath the BQE around Vandervoort Street.
Indications were that the power could remain out for much of the day - and it was all due to the excessive heat.
Meantime NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of another power outage in Brooklyn.
Aerial video showed a power line on fire in Bushwick.
381 customers were without power at that location.
Con Ed was asking customers in several specific parts of the city to conserve energy.
Those areas include sections of Queens as well as the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side and Harlem.
The utility has cut back the voltage by 5% in order to preserve the system and make repairs.
For now, customers in the affected areas are asked to avoid using large appliances like washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers.
That's all in an effort to prevent additional outages.
Still, Con Ed representatives say overall they are prepared.
"We have a lot of redundancy built into the system," said Con Ed's Allan Drury. "So that if a cable fails, another cable picks up the load.... With heat and humidity this intense, that puts pressure on the electric delivery equipment. We can't compete with science, but we'll manage to restore those customers as quickly as possible. And we've done that so far."
Back in Greenpoint, the overnight power outage left about 1000 customers in the dark.
As of Wednesday morning, there was no timeline when the lights - and air conditioning - would come back on.
