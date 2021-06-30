Weather

Power outages reported in NYC amid 3rd day of dangerous heat

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Scattered power outages amid NYC heat

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Scattered power outages were reported in several parts of New York City Wednesday morning amid the third day of excessive heat.

An outage left traffic lights dark and residents without air conditioning in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

It was happening in the area underneath the BQE around Vandervoort Street.

Indications were that the power could remain out for much of the day - and it was all due to the excessive heat.

Meantime NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of another power outage in Brooklyn.

EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over Bushwick, Brooklyn as a power line burned. More then 300 customers were without power.



Aerial video showed a power line on fire in Bushwick.

381 customers were without power at that location.

Con Ed was asking customers in several specific parts of the city to conserve energy.

ALSO READ | Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Jeff Smith's video for an in-depth look at how the system works and what Con Edison has to do to keep the juice flowing, and what you can do to keep your bills down.   



Those areas include sections of Queens as well as the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side and Harlem.

The utility has cut back the voltage by 5% in order to preserve the system and make repairs.

For now, customers in the affected areas are asked to avoid using large appliances like washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers.

That's all in an effort to prevent additional outages.

Still, Con Ed representatives say overall they are prepared.

"We have a lot of redundancy built into the system," said Con Ed's Allan Drury. "So that if a cable fails, another cable picks up the load.... With heat and humidity this intense, that puts pressure on the electric delivery equipment. We can't compete with science, but we'll manage to restore those customers as quickly as possible. And we've done that so far."

Back in Greenpoint, the overnight power outage left about 1000 customers in the dark.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no timeline when the lights - and air conditioning - would come back on.

RELATED | What New Yorkers need to know about the Delta variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jay Varma, infectious disease specialist, and NYC Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, discuss what New Yorkers need to know about the emerging Delta variant.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorkmanhattanbrooklynqueensbronxstaten islandair conditionerheatcon edheat wave
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Board of Elections says test ballots mixed with election results
Teen rescued after falling down chimney at school in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Alert: One more dangerously hot day
Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation
What you need to know about traveling abroad this summer
Bicyclist killed in crash with USPS truck near Central Park
'General Hospital' star Stuart Damon dies at 84
Show More
Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
Serena Williams forced to retire from Wimbledon match
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Walmart employee tackles deer in Wisconsin store
More TOP STORIES News