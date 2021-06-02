Power restored after outage at housing complex in Brooklyn

Video from the Citizen app showed some of the large apartment buildings in the dark after the power went out just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
FDNY units responded to make sure no one was trapped in elevators or needed other assistance.
No injuries were reported. Power was restored around midnight.
MORE NEWS | Robbery, slashings inside subway system over Memorial Day weekend
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip