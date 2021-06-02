Power restored after outage at housing complex in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Power has been restored after a massive outage in Starrett City in East New York, Brooklyn.

Video from the Citizen app showed some of the large apartment buildings in the dark after the power went out just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.



FDNY units responded to make sure no one was trapped in elevators or needed other assistance.

No injuries were reported. Power was restored around midnight.

